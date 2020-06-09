WRIGHT, Christine Garrison Guise, 43, passed away suddenly on June 6, 2020, of a brain aneurysm. Christy was born on July 27, 1976. She was the daughter of Barbara and Bill Garrison, the sister of Drew Garrison; and the niece of Hank Garrison, all of whom survive her. She is also survived by her husband, Will Wright; her children, Peyton, Davis and Matthew Guise; her stepdaughter, Morley Wright; and the father of her children, Matt Guise. Christy was a 1994 graduate of Trinity Episcopal School and a 1998 graduate of Randolph-Macon College. Faith was an important part of Christy's early life; she was very active in her church's youth group. She was also very involved with her summer swim team as a child. Those early interests continued throughout her adult life. Christy has worked with young people as both an English teacher and a swim coach. Her most recent teaching position was at the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center. Christy also enjoyed many creative pursuits such as writing, painting and refurbishing furniture. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, at Woody Funeral Home-Parham Chapel, where a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 11. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Trinity Episcopal School, 3850 Pittaway Drive, Richmond, Va. 23235.View online memorial
