WRIGHT, Clyde William "Bill," 63, of Chester, Va., passed away, Thursday, March 12, 2020. He is survived by his fiancee, Melinda Palmer; son, Joe Wright; sister, Gayle Singleton (Teddy); brother, Wayne Wright (Get); grandson, Dustyn Scott Wright; and granddaughter, Valarie Wright. Bill retired from Philip Morris USA after more than 30 years. He loved golf, civil war metal detecting, Volkswagen cars and chess. A memorial service will be held, 4 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Chester, Va., with the Dr. Ivan Perkinson officiating. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
Service information
Mar 20
Memorial Service
Friday, March 20, 2020
4:00PM
4:00PM
Chester Chapel
3050 W. Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
3050 W. Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
