WRIGHT, Cortez Lerente, of Richmond, departed this life August 9, 2019. Surviving are his daughter, Paris Wright; mother, Sharon Wright Stoudmire (Eugene); father, Samuel C. Bowman; one sister, Cornesha Wright Smalls; eight brothers, one devoted, Lloyd Wright; devoted grandmother, Joyce Lee; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 23, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., and where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019. Pastor Walter Rivera officiating. Pastor Wade Runge eulogist. Interment private. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial