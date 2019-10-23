WRIGHT, Dianne Mayes, 72, of McKenney, Va., formerly of Jarratt, Va., died on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Born and raised in McKenney, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd Alvin and Margaret Harrison Mayes. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Lee Wright; and a brother, Willard Alvin Mayes. Dianne is survived by her two sisters, Belle Mayes Harding and Idella Mayes Dishner; three nieces, Deborah Harding Crow, Lisa Harding Kohler and Anne Harrison Kuhfuss; two nephews, Mark and Matthew Dishner; three great-nieces, Emma and Ruby Jo Kohler and Cara Kuhfuss; and two great-nephews, Adam Kohler and Logan Kuhfuss. Dianne lived to help others. She crocheted many lap blankets that were donated to nursing homes. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church, 10590 Doyle Boulevard, McKenney, Va. 23872, with the Rev. Karen Workman officiating. Interment will follow in Asbury Memorial Cemetery, McKenney, Va. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Asbury Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 351, McKenney, Va. 23872. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial