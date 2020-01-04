WRIGHT, Gary Redmond, 77, known by many of his friends as "Gator," passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Wilber Wright; and he is survived by his mother, Marinel Redmond Wright; his sweetheart and wife of 55 years, Margaret (Peggy) Wright; daughter, Kimberly Ellen Wright; son, Bryan Gary Wright; brother, Zackary Wright and his wife, Geraldine, of Santa Monica, Calif.; and brother, Timothy Wright and his wife, Kay, of Virginia Beach, Va. Also, he is survived by four nephews, two nieces, two great-nieces, two great-nephews; and two grand-doodles, Clarke and Callie. Gary was born in Dothan, Alabama, and he graduated from Dothan High School in 1960. He attended the University of Richmond, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in 1964. While at UR, he was elected vice president of the Business School student body, as well as president of his fraternity, Lambda Chi Alpha. Following graduation, Gary served in the United States Army. He was stationed at the Presidio, where he served as a top-secret courier during the Vietnam War. Dr. David Robbins, dean of the UR Business School, inspired Gary's entrepreneurial spirit, which led him to purchase National Bridal Service, a company providing advisory and consulting services to bridal, jewelry and gift stores throughout America. For over 40 years, he served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of NBS as well as several subsidiary businesses including Weddings Beautiful Worldwide and Custom Catalog Service. He became a recognized and highly respected authority in the bridal industry and was a frequent guest lecturer at conventions and seminars. In 1997, he was inducted into the Bridal Guide Hall of Fame. Gary had a lifelong passion for playing and practicing golf. He treasured the rounds he played with his golfing buddies at The Country Club of Virginia as much as his cherished round with Byron Nelson. The family would like to express their appreciation for the wonderful care given to Gary by the staff at the Sitter & Barfoot Veterans Care Center in Richmond. Gary was a devout Christian and a longstanding member of First Presbyterian Church in Richmond, where he served as a Deacon and Elder. A celebration of Gary's life will take place on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the church which is located at 4602 Cary Street Road, Richmond, Va. 23226. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Endowment Fund, First Presbyterian Church, 4602 Cary Street Rd., Richmond, Va. 23226.View online memorial
