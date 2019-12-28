WRIGHT, Gloria C., 63, of Chesterfield, died December 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Jabrell Faulk. Surviving are her husband, Andrew L. Wright; two sons, James Faulk and Andrew L. Wright Jr. (Brandy); five grandchildren; four sisters, Sandra, Barbara, Cheryl and Lisa; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Conway and Girdell Turner; two sisters-in-law, three brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, December 30, at First African Baptist Church, 2700 Hanes Ave. Dr. Rodney Waller officiating. Inurnment Virginia Veterans Mausoleum, Amelia. Arrangements by Scott's Funeral Home. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
