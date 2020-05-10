WRIGHT, GRACE SINCLAIR

WRIGHT, Grace Sinclair Sheffield, age 93, went to be with the Lord on May 6, 2020. She is survived by her three children, Steven Sheffield (Debbie), Patsy Saunders and Judy Mullen; grandchildren, John Clough (Katie), Kenny Sheffield and Christine Paredes (Hector); and three great-grandchildren, Melanie Miller, Cristian Paredes and Eva Paredes. She worked for D. M. Jeffers Co. as a Parts Manager until she was 90 years old. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Buford Road Baptist Church, 819 Buford Rd., Richmond, Va. 23235. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.blileys.com.

