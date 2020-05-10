WRIGHT, Grace Sinclair Sheffield, age 93, went to be with the Lord on May 6, 2020. She is survived by her three children, Steven Sheffield (Debbie), Patsy Saunders and Judy Mullen; grandchildren, John Clough (Katie), Kenny Sheffield and Christine Paredes (Hector); and three great-grandchildren, Melanie Miller, Cristian Paredes and Eva Paredes. She worked for D. M. Jeffers Co. as a Parts Manager until she was 90 years old. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Buford Road Baptist Church, 819 Buford Rd., Richmond, Va. 23235. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.blileys.com.View online memorial
