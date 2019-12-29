WRIGHT, James "Jimmy" Gordon Jr., 63, went to be with the Lord December 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ruth Wright; and sister, Tammy Humphries. He is survived by his children, James Wright III, Tracy Seay (Mark) and Clarence Wright (Lacey); grandchildren, Kaylie, Trevor, Bradley, Brendan, Gavin, Caden and Nora; sisters, Pat Brigman (Richard), Debbie Bakun (Ted) and Frances Kibler (Kibby); cousin, Dee Dee; nephew, Larry Humphries; and extended family and friends. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 4. Interment, Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial
