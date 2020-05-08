WRIGHT, Jermaine O., age 29, of Amelia and Portsmouth, entered into eternal rest Monday, May 4, 2020, at a local hospital. He is survived by daughter, Eryn J. Wright, Portsmouth, Va.; parents, Christa Agee-Wright, Portsmouth, Va., Robert Lee Wright Jr., Richmond, Va., Jerry (Joy) Worsham, Amelia, Va.; sisters, Ny'Jeri Worsham, Amelia, Va., Jaclyn Spurlock, Richmond, Va.; grandparents, Brenda (George) Brown, Chester, Va., Johnnie Agee, Richmond, Va., Robert L. Wright Sr., Richmond, Va.; godparents, Thomas and Barbara Booker, Amelia; other relatives and friends. Funeral services, Saturday, 12 p.m. at Manaza Hill Baptist Church, 11741 Namozine Road, Amelia, Va. 23002. Rev. Dr. Antione Edwards III, pastor. Public viewing today (Friday), 1 to 7 p.m. at V.Y. Scott Funeral Home, 14001 Patrick Henry Hwy., Amelia. Burial is private at Oakwood Cemetery, Richmond, Virginia. Services entrusted to V.Y. Scott Funeral Home.View online memorial
