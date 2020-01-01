WRIGHT, Joyce Vaiden, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away December 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Donald Lee Wright Sr. She is survived by her children, Donald Lee Wright Jr. (Lisa) and Christine "Christi" Renee Wright; grandchildren, Haley Ayers (Justin), Madeline Wright and Jackson Wright; great-granddaughter, Elaina Rose Ayers; and sisters, Lois Bromley and Betty Southworth. She worked for Overnite Transportation/UPS Freight for more than 20 years, and was a lifelong member of Webber Memorial Baptist Church. She will share services with her sister, Joan Wills, who passed December 24, 2019. The families will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a double funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial
