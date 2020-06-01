WRIGHT, Keith L., 54, of Richmond, departed this life May 22, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Beverly Wright; two children, Deja and Jorjio Wright; one brother, Ernest Wright (Brenda); and a host of other relatives and friends. A walk-through viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Wilson & Associates - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A private graveside service will be held 12 noon Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane.View online memorial
