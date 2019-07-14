WRIGHT, Kimberly Smithers, died peacefully on July 12, 2019, at Retreat Hospital in Richmond, Virginia. Kimberly was born in Richmond, to Dorothy Sink Smithers and William Sinclair Smithers Jr. on December 19, 1958. Kimberly graduated from St. Catherine's School, where she was named the Gold Captain, an honor that she cherished. She majored in Latin at Randolph Macon Woman's College, graduating in three years, and then attended law school at the T.C. Williams School of Law at the University of Richmond. She graduated from law school after two and half years, having earned the trial advocacy award and intent on beginning her practice. In 1983, she joined her father in the practice of law, with a focus on real estate, at Thompson, Savage, and Smithers, a predecessor to Thompson, Smithers, Newman, Wade, and Childress. She continued her practice at Newman and Wright and maintained an active practice until her death. Kimberly was an accomplished seamstress. She loved to stitch, particularly needlepoint. She left a legacy of beautiful works of art in her home and all across Richmond, including one of the kneelers in the chapel at her beloved St. Catherine's. She was most proud of the Christmas stockings, ornaments, belts and cummerbunds she lovingly made for her family. Kimberly was a past president of the Richmond Chapter of the St. Catherine's School Alumnae Board and a former member of The Tuckahoe Woman's Club. She was a devoted supporter of the Little Sisters of the Poor. She was a perennial volunteer at the annual French Food Festival, supporting her close family friends and festival founders, Marie Antoinette and Chef Paul Elbling. Kimberly is best known for her kindness and her big heart, welcoming any and all into her home. She was the ultimate caregiver and hostess. She could often be found in her kitchen making potato or chicken salad and macaroni and cheese to feed the masses. Without intending to be, she was a role model for other women who took on the challenge of balancing a home and family with a rewarding career. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Gibson Myers Wright; her three children, Gibson Sinclair, Elizabeth Preston (husband, Sean Buxton) and Dillon Tucker (wife, Kemper); her brother, William Sinclair Smithers III (wife, Page); her sisters, Mary Margaret Kastelberg (husband, Eugene) and Anne Howard Smithers; adoring nieces and nephews; her other sisters, Lucia Ana (Pia) Trigiani and Betty Baugh Harrison; and her dear friends, Franz and Gerd Mayr. Kimberly was preceded in death by her parents and her grandparents, Kathleen and W. Howard Sink and Ruth and William S. Smithers Sr. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Saint Bridget Church in Richmond. She will be interred at a later date. If you wish, please honor Kimberly's memory with a gift to St. Catherine's School or the Richmond home of The Little Sisters of the Poor.View online memorial