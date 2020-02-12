WRIGHT, Mrs. Martha, age 96, departed this life Monday, February 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Martha Jeanette Hale; and husband, Ernest A. Wright Jr. She is survived by a son, Ronald Hale (Kitty); granddaughter, Traci Parsley (Greg); and great-grandson, Luke Parsley. She retired from Crawford Manufacturing and was a longtime member of New Bridge Baptist Church. Graveside services will be held Friday, February 14, at 11 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of MARTHA WRIGHT as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.