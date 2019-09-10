WRIGHT, Nancy Hawkins, 86, of Richmond, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Born May 21, 1933, she was a daughter of the late William L. and Myrtle Caudle Hawkins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Franklin Wright; and a son, James Franklin Wright Jr. Survivors include her daughter, Elizabeth W. Barzel; sister, Brenda Tomlinson; a brother, William L. Hawkins; five grandchildren and one great-grandson. A memorial service will be held at Westminster Canterbury on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to The Children's Hospital of Richmond, VCU Health System Office of Development, Box 980020, Richmond, Va. 23298-0020.View online memorial