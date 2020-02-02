WRIGHT, Norma Jean, 80, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Tommy Wright; her dog, Molly; her children, Tom Wright, Bobbie Anderson (Chuck), Kenny Wright (Christy); her grandchildren, Jody Wright, Renee Wright (DJ), Nikki Jones (Hunter), Katie Fox (Ryan), Eric Wright; and her nine great-grandchildren.View online memorial
