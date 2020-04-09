WRIGHT, PAUL

WRIGHT, Paul Amos, 78, of Richmond, departed this life Monday, March 30, 2020. Paul was an employee of Greyhound Bus Lines for 46 years. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted wife, Myrtle Wright; children, Ollie Jones, Gaynell Kersey; 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren; mother, Josephine Black (Marshall), five brothers, one sister, a host of other relatives and friends. A private memorial service will be held at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020. Live streaming will be available on the March Funeral Home website. A Celebration of Live service will be announced at a later date.

