WRIGHT, Paul Amos, 78, of Richmond, departed this life Monday, March 30, 2020. Paul was an employee of Greyhound Bus Lines for 46 years. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted wife, Myrtle Wright; children, Ollie Jones, Gaynell Kersey; 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren; mother, Josephine Black (Marshall), five brothers, one sister, a host of other relatives and friends. A private memorial service will be held at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020. Live streaming will be available on the March Funeral Home website. A Celebration of Live service will be announced at a later date.View online memorial
