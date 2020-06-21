WRIGHT, Phyllis Wilson, 75, of Chester, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at her home. She was a free spirit who loved all animals, listening to classic rock, particularly Santana and watching NASCAR races. Phyllis is survived by many adoring family members and friends. Her remains will be laid to rest in Sunset Memorial Park at a later date. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
