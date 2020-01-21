WRIGHT, Susie Hodges, 95, of N. Chesterfield, Va., went home to be with the Lord, peacefully in the comfort of her home on January 16, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 58 years, Curtis V. Wright Sr.; her son, C. Vance Wright Jr.; four brothers and four sisters. Susie is survived by her son, C. Darrell Wright (Linda); daughter, Susan Wright Doyle (Bob); daughter-in-law, Linda Smith Wright; brother, Thomas Hodges (Joyce); sister, Dorothy Wilhite (Troy); grandchildren, CD, Roxanna, Rolland, Amy, Curtis, Curt, Jeffrey, Matt and Josh; 11 great-grandchildren. Susie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a devoted Christian and instilled Christian beliefs in each of her children and grandchildren as they grew. The family would like to thank special friends and caregivers, Shirley Baldwin and Kelly Redford for always being there. Friends are welcome to visit from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, with a funeral service to begin at 2 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial
