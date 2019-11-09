WRIGHT, Tonna McKinney, 68, of Bumpass, passed away November 5, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Rodney Wright; children, Trina McKinney, Mikele McKinney, Angel Conway (Shawn Conway), "Mack" Patrick McKinney Jr. (Angela McKinney), Kevin Wright and Austin Wright (Amber Wright); 15 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, three sisters and two brothers who love her dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, Shirley and Lloyd Williams; and beloved granddaughter, Shena McKinney. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Woodward Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the McKinney Family Cemetery in Bumpass, Va. Online guestbook is available at www.woodwardfuneral.com.View online memorial