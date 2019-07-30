WRONA, Dorothy Scott, 98, of Midlothian, Va., died peacefully July 25, 2019. She was the widow of Eugene A. Wrona, M.D. She is survived by her two daughters, Carol Wrona and Marilyn Torrisi and her husband, Dr. Peter Torrisi; two grandchildren, Lauren Galeham and Gregory Torrisi. Dorothy was a WWII nurse in the U.S. Navy. She loved playing golf, was a talented artist and enjoyed attending activities at Lifelong Learning Institute. Many thanks to the Visiting Angels. The family will receive friends at the Huguenot Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Rd., Thursday, August 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2480 Batterson Rd., Powhatan, Friday, August 2, at 10 a.m. Graveside services will follow at Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor or the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com.View online memorial