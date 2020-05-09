WYATT, ANTOINE

WYATT, Antoine O. "Twon," 42, of Richmond, passed away peacefully May 5, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Sylvia Wyatt Williams; three daughters, Antwonette and Deja Battle, and Arykah Gibson; one son, Aamir Brown; one granddaughter, Heaven Matthews; grandmother, Myrteen Wyatt; many aunts and uncles; his favorite, Aunt Granny Darlene Hill Clarke (William Howard); a host of cousins; two favorite first cousins, Sweeze and Dwayne Hill; and numerous friends. A walkthrough viewing will be held 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - South Chapel, 1215 Jefferson Davis Hwy., where funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020. Interment private.

