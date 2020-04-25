WYATT, CATHERINE JOYCE

WYATT, Catherine Joyce, born June 13, 1937, passed away April 13, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Norman B. Wyatt; two sons, Kenny and Donnie Murphy; three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; two nieces, Shelly Moody and Terri Coffield; special friends, Sonny and Linda Luellen, Nick Lalich and Gary Joy. A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park in Chester, Va. Thanks to Riverside Middle Hospice (RTN) for a job well-done! Brenda Scales and Gina M. Rowe, you were a blessing. I will never forget Riverside Hospice.

