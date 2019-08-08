WYATT, Christine Brooks, 95, of Crouch, Virginia, passed away August 5, 2019. Christine lived a full, happy life in King and Queen County. She was an active member of Providence United Methodist Church, where she helped form the Hunters Lunch during hunting season, for more than 25 years. Christine was preceded in death by her husband, George Sr.; son, Bobby; grandson, Scott; and 24 siblings. Christine is survived by her children, George Jr. (Nancy) of Dunnsville, Peggy McNeely of Chesterfield, David of Stevensville and daughter-in-law, Jane, of Crouch; eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren, plus numerous family and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 1 to 8 p.m. at the B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahanock Hwy, Aylett, Va. Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 11, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Providence United Methodist Church, Bruington, Va., where the family will also receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.View online memorial