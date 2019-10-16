WYATT, Donald Clark "Donnie," 69, of Richmond, died peacefully in his home October 14, 2019. Donnie was preceded in death by his parents, William Robert Wyatt and Geraldine Wyatt Ambrose; and a brother, William Robert "Bobby" Wyatt Jr. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Leslie Groome Wyatt; daughters, Carrie Wyatt Sullivan (Timothy) and Ann Yates Wyatt Pate (Jonathan); and three grandchildren, Frances Mims Pate, Bennett Allan Pate and Wyatt Jane Sullivan; as well as a beloved uncle, Adrian Clark; sister-in-law, Rebecca Howlett (Bill); and dear cousins, nieces and nephews and friends. Donnie graduated from West Point High School, received his bachelor's degree from North Carolina Wesleyan University and his Master's in Business Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University. He spent the majority of his career in the paper industry, primarily in kraft paper sales. Donnie served in the United States Coast Guard, a natural for a man who had grown up on the water and loved it with a passion. He enjoyed boating with family and friends, teaching his daughters and nephew to do the same and loved nothing more than entertaining at his beach house on Gwynn's Island. Donnie was an active board member of the MCVH Auxiliary and enjoyed all the new friends he made serving on that organization. He was particularly passionate about fundraising and never met a stranger when it came to raising funds for his favorite charitable organizations. He also served for a number of years on the Board of Make-A-Wish Foundation. A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m., Friday, October 18, at West Point United Methodist Church, 1020 Main St., West Point, Va., with burial following in Sunny Slope Cemetery, West Point. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Children's Hospital Foundation, 2924 Brook Road, Richmond, Va. 23220. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial