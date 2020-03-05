WYCHE, Bobby R., 80, of Richmond, departed this life March 1, 2020. Bobby leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of 45 years, Gloria. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. Funeral service will be held Friday, March 6, 2020, St. Peter's Baptist Church, 2040 Mountain Road, at 12 p.m. Viewing and final rites by Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., will begin one hour prior to service. Rev. Dr. Kirkland Walton officiating. Interment Roselawn Memorial Gardens.View online memorial
