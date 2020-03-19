WYNN, REBA "GANNY"

WYNN, Reba A. "Ganny," 80, of Providence Forge, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 16, 2020. Ganny was a self-proclaimed workaholic. She loved the Lord, bluegrass music and going to the Outer Banks (Nags Head) with her family and friends. Ganny was a lifelong member of Samaria Baptist Church and a proud member of the Chickahominy Indian Tribe. Reba was preceded in death by her parents, Olander and Dot Adkins; and three brothers, Adolph, Clarence and Elmer Adkins. Ganny is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert Wynn; two daughters, Sandra Adkins (Wayne) and Cecelia Bradby (Marlon); two sons, Keith Wynn (Marilyn) and Doyle Wynn (Sharon); three sisters, Rosalee Adkins, Iona Tomlinson and Janice Croucher; three grandchildren, Hope, Marla and Danielle; one great-grandchild, Kaya; special friends, Ann Bros, Helen Adkins, Sue and Jeremy Adkins; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A private graveside service will be held at Samaria Baptist Church. The family is planning a public Celebration of Life service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chickahominy Tribal Center, 8200 Lott Cary Road, Providence Forge, Va. 23140. Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge Chapel is handling the arrangements. Tributes can be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
