WYNNE, Juliet Redd, 102, of Roseland, Va., died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at her home. She was the widow of Thomas Earl Wynne. Born in Nelson County March 21, 1918, she was the daughter of Eugene and Marie Redd. She is survived by two daughters, Jean W. Payne of Roseland, Va. and Kathy W. Keefe (Dan) of Nellysford, Va.; four grandsons, Richard T. Payne (Tiffany), Kenneth E. Payne (Krista), Daniel J. Keefe (Heather) and Thomas J. Keefe; five great-grandchildren, Lane and Colton Payne, Kaitlyn and Elizabeth Keefe and Wynne Payne. Mrs. Wynne was a member of Mizpah Chapter #32 of the Eastern Star and Church of Epiphany, Richmond. A private service will be held at this time with a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, consider gifts to Church of Epiphany, 8000 Hermitage Rd., Henrico, Va. 23228 or Grace Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 762, Nellysford, Va. 22958.View online memorial
