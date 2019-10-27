WYRICK, GORDON "GORIDE"

WYRICK, Gordon "Gordie" Thomas Jr., 60, of Chesterfield, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Gordon Thomas Wyrick Sr. He is survived by his mother, Grace Ann Wyrick; two sisters, Sallie Elliott (Bill) and Laurie Knighton; brother, Glenn Wyrick; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. Gordon worked many years for Finish Master Incorporated. His family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 28, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 29. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.View online memorial