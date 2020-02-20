WYSONG, MILDRED

WYSONG, Mrs. Mildred L. (Newman), 91, of Richmond, Virginia, received her sweet angel wings early Wednesday, February 19, 2020, in the comfort of her home. It is comforting to know that Uncle Pat and Grammie are healed and forever together again. We know she had a joyous reunion in Heaven with with him and our other family and friends who preceded her, including the love of her life, husband, Bill Newman, who left us all way too early. Their sons, David and Steve Newman; also preceded by her second husband, who was her love and best friend later in life, Dick Wysong. She is survived by her loving granddaughter, Heather (Newman) Weston, her husband Jamie and their children, Kelcey (14) and Bodie (11), who the sun rose and set by; her granddaughter, Alexis (Newman) Hammer and her family, she loved you all. Also survived by her stepson, Bob Wysong, his daughters and their families, Alice (Wysong) Molicki and Lysa (Wysong) Lytikainen. She was an active member of her church, her local bowling league and garden club. She ran a successful day care center, Children's Corner, for many years, sharing her love for children with the community. She was the best Grammie in the world and will be terribly missed by all who knew her. A shared memorial service will be held to celebrate Millie's and Patrick's lives this Saturday, February 22, at 1 p.m., with a reception to follow at Second Baptist Church on River Road.View online memorial
