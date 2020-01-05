YAGER, Edward Allen "Skibo," 69, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 30, 2019. He is survived by his stepdaughters, Martha (Ray) and Michelle; grandchildren, Lauren, William, Winston and Brittany; brothers, Harold (Kimberly) and David (Christine) Yager; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte. 10), with his service beginning at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Ampthill Presbyterian Church, 2800 Falling Creek Ave., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234.View online memorial
YAGER, EDWARD
To plant a tree in memory of EDWARD YAGER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.