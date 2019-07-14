YANCEY, Carolyn Dawson, 73, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 52 years, William "Bill" Yancey; daughters, Holly Yancey Stout (Neil Stout) and Lauren Yancey (Michael Gardner); brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Sandra Dawson; grandsons, William Stout and Turner Stout; and nieces, Sara Smith (Curt Smith) and Ashley Dawson. She was preceded in death by her mother, Edna Dawson Hanes; and her father, Virgil Wayne Dawson. Carolyn was born March 11, 1945, in Norfolk, Va. She was raised in Buckingham County, Va., where she met her future husband, Bill Yancey. She attended Stuart Hall and was a graduate of Salem College. Throughout her life, Carolyn worked as a teacher, a decorator, in banking and served as Board Secretary of HI-TEST Laboratories, Inc., but the roles she cherished most were as a loving wife, a mother and "TuTu" to her grandsons. She greatly enjoyed traveling, live music and any events where she was surrounded by her family and close friends. Her family recalls many fond memories with Carolyn at their home in Duck, N.C., where she spent time boating and watching sunsets with Bill, watching her grandsons play in the water, dining with family and friends at her favorite restaurant, The Blue Point, and watching over the swans that spent their winters on the Currituck sound. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at All Saints Episcopal Church, 8787 River Road. Please join the family at home (following the service) to share memories and celebrate the life of Carolyn. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Carolyn to your favorite charity or organization.View online memorial