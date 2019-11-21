YANCEY, EUGENE "GENE" JR.

YANCEY, Eugene Edward "Gene" Jr., 74, of Henrico County, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. A graduate of Varina High School, Class of 1964, Gene was a self-employed estimator. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sandra Bell Yancey; daughters, Debra A. Power and Amy M. Britton (Doug); grandchildren, Melody and Katelyn Power and Madelyn Britton; and sister, Charlotte Stegeman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Mable Yancey; and sister, Cheryl Gilliend. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, at Cool Spring Baptist Church in Mechanicsville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lakeside Volunteer Rescue Squad. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
