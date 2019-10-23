YANCEY, Henry Edward "Ed," 87, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny Yancey and Pauline Bevell Yancey. He is survived by his sister, Jean Yancey McCauley of Richmond, Va. A funeral service for Mr. Yancey will be held on Saturday, October 26, at 2 p.m. at Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home in Clarksville, Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at New Hope Baptist Church, Skipwith, Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.wclfh.com.View online memorial