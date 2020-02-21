YANCEY, LEVI JR.

YANCEY, Mr. Levi T. Jr., 60, of Goochland, Va., received his wings on Saturday, February 15, 2020. He is survived by his wife of over 30 years, Sonia; son, Levi III; daughter, Leana; grandson, Gavriel; his loving parents, Levi Sr. and Alice Yancey; sister, Alicia; and brother, Lamont. He will be greatly missed by all. A viewing will be held and the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 (tonight), at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va., and where funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Interment Greenwood Memorial Gardens.View online memorial
