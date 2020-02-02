YANNIS, Frank, 84, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Eleni Junes Yannis. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Danai Liouta Yannis; his two daughters, Joanna Kefalas and husband, Gus; and Elaine Gergoudis and husband, Rick; his four grandchildren, Luke Gergoudis, Ted Kefalas, Franklin Gergoudis and Danai Kefalas; and his beloved sister, Ero Spears; along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Born September 2, 1935, in Istanbul, Turkey, Frank grew up enriched by Greek Orthodox tradition and embraced Byzantine chanting. He graduated at the top of his class from Robert College, an American university and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Commerce in 1956. During college, Frank managed his father's gourmet delicatessen and acquired an exquisite taste and sensibility for international cuisine and culture. Most importantly, he met the love of his life and future wife, Danai, who was also attending Robert College. Their relationship blossomed amidst a mutual appreciation for civility, a love for learning and a passion for people. They were a perfect match - a culinarian and a connoisseur. Growing up on the beautiful Bosporus, at the crossroads of civilization and centered by the majesty of the Patriarchate, the couple thrived on the vitality and richness of a diverse and multi-cultural city. Reluctantly, Frank was forced to leave Istanbul during political persecution of Greek minorities in 1955 and emigrated to the United States. Even as a newcomer to a foreign land, Frank always made his presence known. He loved people and enjoyed life. He was extremely capable and a man of great integrity. While maintaining his Hellenic identity, Frank quickly embraced the American ideals of freedom and opportunity. After serving in the U.S. Army, Frank returned to his position with the Auditor of Public Accounts for the State of Virginia. Although oceans had separated them, Frank never forgot his beloved Danai; and after many heartfelt letters, he convinced her to leave her home and enviable job in Istanbul with the U.S. Air Force to become his wife. Always true to their priorities, Frank and Danai lived a simple life yet rich with authenticity, accountability and of course, great food. They developed deep and lasting friendships, and their door was always open. Frank loved weekend road trips to Keswick, Yorktown, Kingsmill and Urbanna. He enjoyed taking his grandchildren to the Eastern Shore and teaching them how to fish and grill along with other more important lessons in life. Frank knew all roads well-traveled and many others less so. In 1964, Frank became Controller at American Paper Company and was promoted to Vice-President and Sales Manager while also managing the financial affairs of the company. When the company was sold to a New York-based paper manufacturer, he declined an offer to relocate as he did not want to uproot his family. While working again as a Senior Auditor for the state, Frank began providing accounting services for small local businesses at nights and on weekendsworking up to 80 and 90 hours a week. He studied at VCU and earned his CPA in 1992. His business grew rapidly as clients learned of his broad fund of knowledge, impeccable attention to detail and ethical devotion to excellence. Frank was more than an accountanthe was a human "Google." He knew a lot about politics, economics, geography, history, religion and was always interesting and entertaining. He was unapologetic when it came to his beliefs and priorities. While serious at work, he was good-natured at home and loved socializing and making new friends. He loved to laugh and share jokes on email. He was an independent thinker and could filter out irrelevant noise to get to the heart of the matter. Frank challenged himself and others to become better people. He will be missed by everyone including the well-fed songbirds on his deck (whose food he protected quite vigilantly from the greedy squirrels). Before departing this world, Frank reassured Danai "Don't be afraid" and promised her "We will meet again." The family would like to thank CEO, Ryan Jensen, and the unforgettable nurses and staff at Henrico Doctors Hospital, who cared for him with love and compassion; the caring team of At Home Health and Hospice including Juanita, Margy, Stephanie, Jasmin, Sylvia, Ambria, Ayo, Alexis and Angela; and his invaluable nursing assistants, Johnnetta and Della. Sincere thanks go to Father Nick Bacalis for his spiritual care and Frank's medical team including Dr. Paul Bullock, Dr. Andrew Leake, Dr. Craig Vranian, Dr. Robert Mitchell III and Dr. Joe Mehfoud. Words cannot express the family's gratitude to Dr. James Brooks who always went above and beyond to provide guidance, moral support, profound insight and medical expertise throughout Frank's journey. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, February 3, at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral with a Trisagion prayer service at 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 4, at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral with interment following in Westhampton Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 30 Malvern Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23221.View online memorial
YANNIS, FRANK
To plant a tree in memory of FRANK YANNIS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.