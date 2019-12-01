YARBOROUGH, ROBERT

YARBOROUGH, Robert M., 91, of Hanover, Virginia, departed this life Sunday, November 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys S. Yarborough. He is survived by his daughter, Joyce J. Brooks (Gary); son, Warrick D. Yarborough; grandchildren, Tashell H. Thornton (LeDon), Gary Jr. and Gina Brooks; great-grandchildren, Juanita Y. Howie and Jaden L. Thornton; devoted caregiver, Rose Bolling; and a host of loving relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.