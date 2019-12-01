YARBOROUGH, Robert M., 91, of Hanover, Virginia, departed this life Sunday, November 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys S. Yarborough. He is survived by his daughter, Joyce J. Brooks (Gary); son, Warrick D. Yarborough; grandchildren, Tashell H. Thornton (LeDon), Gary Jr. and Gina Brooks; great-grandchildren, Juanita Y. Howie and Jaden L. Thornton; devoted caregiver, Rose Bolling; and a host of loving relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.View online memorial