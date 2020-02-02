YARBROUGH, Betty Long, 90, born March 13, 1929, in Houston, Texas, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020, at her home in Midlothian, Va. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Fred Yarbrough; son, Jeff Yarbrough (Rosa); daughter, Jill Mathieu (Mike); brother, Jim Long (Patsy); four grandsons, Stephen Mathieu (Jennifer), James Mathieu (Kim), Daniel Mathieu (Jingwen) and Adam Yarbrough; plus four great-grandchildren, Brody, Isla, Connor and Sophia Mathieu. She was preceded in death by her parents. Betty grew up in Elon College, N.C., and received a degree in English from Elon College in 1951. She taught first grade in Burlington, N.C., before moving to Richmond in 1955. Many hours were spent playing bridge with her husband and friends as well as ballroom dancing with her husband. Over the last few decades, she was active in the Southampton Civic Association, Southampton Women's Club, Richmond Story League, led a Brownie troop, hosted many exchange students and volunteered at Southampton Elementary School. Betty will be remembered for her many acts of kindness and love to her family, her church, St. Luke Lutheran, where she was a longtime member and to her community. A memorial service will be held at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 7757 Chippenham Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23225, on February 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. A reception will follow with interment at 2 p.m. in Westhampton Memorial and Cremation Park, 10000 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23238. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Amedisys Hospice, 4591 Lifestyle Lane, Midlothian, Va. 23112. Betty's family thanks Amedisys Hospice for their loving care. Contributions can also be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church.View online memorial
