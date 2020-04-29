YARBROUGH, James Wallace, 94, of Mechanicsville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Known by friends and family as "Wally," he was the son of the late James and Estelle Yarbrough. Wally was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Catherine Alexander Yarbrough; and two sisters, Ruby Smith of Hanover and Eleanor Sekerdy of Richmond. Wally is survived by his daughter, Susan Finkenstaedt and husband, Mike, of Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan; daughter, Linda Corbin and husband, Paul, of Mechanicsville; and son, David Yarbrough and wife, Dee, of Glen Allen. Wally is "Papa" to seven grandchildren, Kate Levy and husband, Brent, of Denver, Colorado, Billy Finkenstaedt of Los Angeles, California, Andrew Corbin and wife, Stephanie, of Richmond, Zack Yarbrough of Virginia Beach, Olivia Bryant and husband, Cody, of Mechanicsville, Christy Finkenstaedt of Denver, Colorado and Josh Yarbrough of Glen Allen; and a great-granddaughter, Stowe Levy of Denver, Colorado. Wally will also be lovingly remembered by his surviving brothers-in-law, Edward Alexander Jr. of Richmond and Frank Alexander and his wife, Carol, of Plantation, Florida. "Uncle Wally" will have a special place in the hearts of his numerous nephews and nieces. Born on February 7, 1926, Wally was a native of the Richmond area. Growing up in Hanover County, he attended Washington Henry High School before being drafted by the U.S. Army to serve our country in Central Europe during World War II. Honorably discharged in 1946, he returned home to Hanover. Although he was not able to complete high school due to his service, he was recently awarded an honorary diploma from his alma mater and recognized for his patriotism. Wally was a longtime member of Mechanicsville Baptist Church, where he served in numerous capacities including usher, Sunday school teacher and on the Long-Range Planning Committee. Wally enjoyed a 35-year career with Philip Morris. After retiring in 1992, he loved spending time in his garden, caring for his yard, reading the newspaper and watching his beloved Redskins. He also enjoyed family get-togethers, vacations to the Outer Banks and most recently an adventure to Alaska. Details for a Celebration of Life will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mechanicsville Baptist Church Endowment Fund. Condolences for the family may be registered at www.monaghanfunerals.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: COVID-19 cases in Virginia increase by 804; deaths in Richmond area up to 137
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
'A kind, polite and caring young man': Deep Run football player dies in boating accident on Lake Anna
-
Two more Richmond restaurants have closed for good, bringing total Richmond restaurant closures since March to 8
-
UPDATED: 'A casualty of the war': ER doctor, 49, on coronavirus duty in New York kills herself in Virginia
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 3 cemetery plots for sale. Section: Four Seasons Garden, $3300 p…