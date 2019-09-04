YATES, Bernice Harriet, affectionately known as "Bea," 96, of Syracuse, N.Y., by way of Richmond, Va., peacefully stepped over the threshold of life the morning of August 27, 2019, at home with her only daughter by her side. She leaves four generations to cherish her memory: her beloved daughter, Delores Booker (Franklin) of Syracuse, N.Y.; grandchildren, Fronda Booker of Syracuse, N.Y., and Jaumar Booker of Norfolk, Va.; eight great-grandchildren, Jalicia, Jauquin, Janeeka, Shykie, Shakira, Jahnasia, Jai and Jawharah; a handful of great-great-grandchildren, including her special ones Jelani and Demetrius Jr.; a host of nieces, nephews and friends including but not limited to the golden girls, Elizabeth Anderson and Shirley Johnson, Ms. Anderson and Bea shared a long and endearing friendship since the age of 10; devoted neighbors, Peggy and Frank Beaverly. Remains rest at the Carlton T. Brooks Funeral Home, 2200 Hull Street. Funeral services will be held Thursday, 11 a.m. at New Life Deliverance Tabernacle, 900 Decatur St., where viewing is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert Winfree, officiating. Interment Maury Cemetery. Family and friends attending services assemble at the church Thursday, 10:30 a.m.View online memorial