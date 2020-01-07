YATES, Edgar Errol Jr., received his heavenly wings on January 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Edgar Errol Yates Sr.; mother, Margaret White Yates; son, Anthony Errol Yates; stepson, Ray Bobbitt; and former spouse, Mildred Yates. Edgar leaves to cherish his memory a devoted daughter, Denise Simmons; devoted son in-law, Michael Simmons; stepson, Clifton Bobbitt; two granddaughters, Latresha Simmons, Catrena Hardin (Adrian); three great-grandkids, Gabrielle, Adrian Jr., Mikelle; and a host of family and friends. At his request, services are private.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of EDGAR YATES, JR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.