YATES, Edward "Eddie" Everett, 66, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Eddie was one of 11 children. He is survived by his siblings, Eugenie Lesso, Francis "Buck" Yates Jr. (Nancy), Gillian Hrubinski and Eva Sterns (Junior); and numerous nieces and nephews. Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Francis Yates Sr. and Eugenie Yates. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Skinquarter Baptist Church, with a funeral service to follow. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Skinquarter Baptist Church, 6900 Moseley Rd., Moseley, Va. 23120.View online memorial