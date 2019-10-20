YATES, Helen Kay, widow of S. Wirt Yates, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019. She is survived by two nieces, Joanne W. Percy of Georgetown, Texas and LaVerne W. Edwards of Smithfield, Va.; one nephew, Allen C. Watson of Illinois. She was a charter member of Mechanicsville United Methodist Church, member of Scotchtown Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, life member of the Hanover Historical Society. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mechanicsville United Methodist Church Building Fund, 7356 Atlee Rd. Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
SUNSET MEMORIAL PARK 1 plot, B-41-3, 1 headstone, 1 opening & closing fee. $4,000. 804-484-4881