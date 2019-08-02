YATES, Larry Sr., 68, of Sandston, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil Yates and Katherine Hill; wife, Lorraine Yates; and son, Donnie Yates. He retired from the business he owned at Checker Taxi Service. He loved baseball and was a Yankees fan, and loved racing, wrestling and checkers. He was a board member of Capital Region Taxi Association. He is survived by his children, Larry Jr., Johnny and Carrie; his grandchildren and siblings. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 4, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a service will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park.View online memorial