YATES, Thomas Sr. On Thursday, March 26, 2020, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, neigbor and friend. Thomas Yates Sr. of 2818 South Ridge Dr., Midlothian, Va., departed this life at Saint Francis Medical Center, in Midlothian, Va. Thomas will be missed by all that was blessed to know him. He enjoyed life and he loved listening to Martin Luther King's I Have a Dream speech. Thomas was captivated by the western channel and the soaps. He truly loved his family and was a Jack of all trades but a skilled mechanic and carpenter. He was born on April 20, 1945, in Chesterfield, Va., to the late Eddie and Addie Yates. He was preceded in death by his sister, Lavern; and brothers, Spencer Eddie Jr. and Randolph, Timothy and Ralph. Thomas joined Brown Grove Baptist Church at an early age. He was educated through Chesterfield County Public Schools. He retired from Defense Supply Center Richmond (DSCR). Thomas leaves to celebrate his life a devoted and loving wife of 54 years, Florence M. Yates; two loving daughters, Debbie Wyatt and Sandra Allen; dedicated son, Thomas Yates Jr.; nine devoted grandchildren, 11 devoted great-grandchildren, who he loved deeply and fondly gave each of them a personal nickname. He leaves a host of committed sisters-in-law, brothers-in law, nieces, nephews, cousin, neighbors and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a viewing will be Monday, March 30, 2020, and graveside service will be Tuesday, March 31, 2020, Harris Family Cemetery at 11 a.m.View online memorial
