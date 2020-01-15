YEAGER, Patricia "Patty" Ochman, 57, of Mechanicsville, went home to be with the Lord on January 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. She is survived by her beloved husband of 27 years, Charles "Chip"; four beautiful daughters, Caroline, Kristen, Julia and Jennifer; father, John Ochman; siblings, Sandy Talliard, John Ochman (Chris), Sue Frank (Bill), Debbie Liang (Jack) and Karen Ochman; along with many special in-laws, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Ochman; brother, Jim Ochman; and brother-in-law, Dave Talliard. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Catholic Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116, followed by a Wake Service and Rosary Service. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Church of the Redeemer. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Patty Yeager Scholarship Fund benefitting the youth at the Church of the Redeemer.View online memorial
