YEARWOOD, Lillian Minerva, age 97, died December 9, 2019, in Richmond, Virginia, preceded by her husband of 69 years, Richard Horace Yearwood Jr. She is survived by her two daughters, Fran Yearwood of Glassboro, N.J. and Lois Sparks (Ed) of Manassas, Va.; three grandchildren, Stephanie Manbeck Swanson (Olton) of Kent, Washington, Eddie Manbeck of Philadelphia, Pa. and John Sparks (Stephanie) of Leesburg, Va.; and two great-grandchildren, Austin and Spencer Sparks. Born in Clayton, N.J., she moved to Richmond, Va., in 1948. She was a secretary and bookkeeper until retirement in 2000. She was a member and served as an elder of Lakeside Presbyterian Church. A member of the National Secretaries Association, where she was Chapter and Virginia Division President, she passed the required examinations to receive the Certified Professional Secretary title in 1966. A member of the Administrative Manager Society, she became a Certified Administrative Manager in 1979. A memorial service will be held at the Masonic Home of Virginia Chapel, 500 Masonic Lane, Richmond, Va., on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Burial will be in Cedar Green Cemetery, Clayton N.J.View online memorial
