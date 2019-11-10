YEATTS, Virginia Ford, died November 1, 2019, at the Masonic Home of Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Henry R. Ford Sr. in 1996 and Archer L. Yeatts Jr. in 2002; and her son, Henry R. Ford Jr. in 2012. She is survived by her son, Charles R. Ford of Atlanta, Georgia; stepchildren, Archer Yeatts III (Elaine) and Kathryn Davis (George), both of Richmond, Virginia. Mrs. Yeatts was a member of Carlisle Baptist Church. Services with entombment were held 2 p.m. November 6, 2019, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family suggest donations be made to the Masonic Home of Virginia, 500 Masonic Lane, Richmond, Va. 23223. Services were entrusted to Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville, Va.View online memorial