YERATT, Shirley Thomas, 86, of Chesterfield, went home to be with her Lord on October 31, 2019. She was born on May 14, 1933, in Richmond, Va., daughter of the late Vivian and Viola (Sale) Thomas. She was preceded in death by her mom and dad; her brother, Earl Thomas; and nephew, Waverly Earl Thomas. She is survived by her husband, Jack Yeratt, to whom she was happily married for 56 years. She is also survived by her only child and son, Keith Yeratt (Sherry); grandson, Christopher Yeratt; granddaughter, Lauren Yeratt; brother, Stuart Thomas (Carol); many nieces, nephews and cousins. When Shirley was a child, she attended the Pilgrim Holiness Church and gave her heart to the Lord at a very young age. She graduated from Manchester High School and then attended Allentown Bible School in Allentown, Pa. After graduation, she worked for the U.S. Post Office for many years and then for the Defense General Supply Center until she retired. She then went to work for McDonald's Corp. as a bookkeeper and worked for Bliley's as a receptionist. She attended Southside Nazarene Church from 1980, until the Lord called her home. Shirley was a sweet, kind, generous and loving woman of God, who served the Lord all her life. She fought the good fight, finished the race and kept the faith. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Shirley is warmly remembered for her faith in the Lord and the desire to live out her faith and praying for others. She now resides with her Lord and Savior. Her family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 6. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southside Nazarene Church, 6851 Courthouse Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832.View online memorial