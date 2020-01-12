YORK, John Boyce Jr., is survived by his mother and father, John and Becky York; his children, Ashley, Austin (Rachel), Michael (Wendy), Taylor, David and Alex; their loving mother and his forever friend, Sheila York; his grandchildren, Elijah, Ava and James; his siblings, Lance and Dawn; mother-in-law, Thelma; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. John was known for his smile. In his 63 years, his presence brought joy and comfort to everyone that knew him. He lived by his songs and sayings like "Life is just a big tomato" and "It's the simple pleasures in life." He challenged the status quo and taught his children if you live a life of compassion and kindness, you're the richest person in the world. An eternal artist and dreamer, John was the kindest, sweetest, funniest, goofiest, handsomest, singingest, drawingest and lovingest person. He was most proud of his family and we are most proud of him. The funeral service will be held at Woody Funeral Home Parham Chapel at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, with a viewing on Friday, January 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. All friends, family and acquaintances of the York family are welcome to join in celebrating the life of John York.View online memorial
