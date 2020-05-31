YOST, JUNE

YOST, Mrs. June Lassiter, 93, of Flat Rock, N.C., passed away May 26, 2020, of natural causes at Hendersonville Health and Rehabilitation. June was born March 12, 1927, in Norfolk, Va., to the late Vernon and Mary Lassiter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Basil O. Yost Jr.; and her daughter, Betsy Jane Yost. She grew up in Portsmouth, Va., where she graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. While at Wilson, she won a statewide competition in poetry recitation. She later attended nursing school at the University of Virginia but left the program early to marry the love of her life, Basil O. Yost Jr., when he returned home from the war in Europe. In the late 1960s, after raising four children, she resumed her education with the encouragement of her husband. She graduated summa cum laude from Old Dominion University in 1972. She went on to teach high school English for 15 years at Woodrow Wilson High School and later at Goochland High School, where she started an honors program and a creative writing program. She was chosen teacher of the year at Goochland in 1987. She had a lifelong love of English literature, attending several summer programs for high school teachers at Cambridge University. She was a devout Christian and taught Sunday school classes most of her adult life. Her other interests included art, sewing, gardening and travel. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Y. Rhodes and husband, Bill, of Palm Coast, Fla.; son, Basil O. Yost III and wife, Mary Lynn, of Flat Rock, N.C.; daughter, Susan H. Yost and husband, Gary Jones, of Cumberland, Va.; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Hendersonville Health and Rehabilitation in Flat Rock for the care and compassion she received there. A memorial service will be held in Virginia at a later date. An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements.View online memorial
